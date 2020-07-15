Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from the hospital and doing well

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at an annual Women’s History Month reception on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Allison Shelley/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been discharged from the hospital after being treated for a possible infection in her latest health scare.

“Justice Ginsburg has been discharged from the hospital,” a court spokeswoman said. “She is home and doing well.”

The court said in a statement that the 87-year-old Ginsburg went to a hospital in Washington on Monday evening after experiencing fever and chills. She underwent a procedure at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, on Tuesday afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August.