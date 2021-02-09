Sacramento law professor breaks down first day of Trump impeachment trial

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With six Republicans voting to side with Democrats, the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump will continue.

Tuesday’s opening statements saw Trump’s attorney’s saying such a trial is unconstitutional, while the other side showed video of the U.S. Capitol riots.

“I think that even the Republican senators were surprised with the low-level response that the Trump defense came out with compared to the heated argument that the House managers brought,” said Leslie Jacobs, a law professor at McGeorge School of Law in Sacramento.

With House managers presenting their case against Trump by showing video of the Capitol insurrection, Jacobs said she believes they are attempting to nail down the purpose of this trial right off the bat.

“House managers are making a case not necessarily so much to the senators whose minds may not change but to the American public as well,” she told FOX40. “They are saying let’s not forget what happened and let’s make a public judgment about it, as well as one that the senators vote upon.”

With the trial continuing, each side will get 16 hours apiece to present their arguments.

“Then there will be four hours in which the senators can submit written questions,” Jacobs explained. “That would be the time as well when the question about witnesses would come up if, in fact, either side wants to call them and if there then ends up being a vote of the senators about whether to allow that procedure.”

Jacobs also told FOX40 to expect all this to go quickly, saying there could be a vote by this weekend.