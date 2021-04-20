Sen. Padilla launces 2022 Senate campaign

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KTXL) — Sen. Alex Padilla announced Tuesday the official launch of his 2022 Senate campaign.

Padilla is currently the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration, Citizenship and Border Security. He has pushed for ending student loan debt, creating pathways to citizenship for undocumented frontline workers and sending more direct payments amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As soon as I was sworn in to the United States Senate, I made clear that my first priority was delivering aid to frontline workers and the communities most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Padilla said in a press release.

“Relief is now flowing into our state, but much more needs to be done. We need a full recovery that leaves no one behind. I am asking Californians for the honor to continue to serve as their Senator, and as their fighter in our nation’s capitol,” he continued.

Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Padilla to the Senate to fill now-Vice President Kamala Harris’ seat in January.

Padilla has been endorsed by the majority of the California Democratic Congressional Delegation, along with the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.