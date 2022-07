(Inside California Politics) — KQED Politics and Government editor Scott Shafer, and Los Angeles Times Political Columnist Mark Barabak joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss Governor Gavin Newsom’s visit to Washington D.C., as well as the speculation he is running for president. The two also discuss the job ahead for new San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.

