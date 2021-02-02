Sources: Biden to tap career diplomat as Latin America envoy

MIAMI (AP) — President Joe Biden intends to nominate as his top envoy to Latin America a veteran African American diplomat who, while on a sensitive assignment in Zimbabwe, spoke out against police brutality in U.S. following the death of George Floyd.

Two people familiar with the decision say Biden is expected to name Brian A. Nichols as his choice for assistant secretary of state for the Western Hemisphere are early as this week.

Nichols is the current U.S. ambassador to Zimbabwe.

If confirmed, he would be the first Black assistant secretary of state to Latin America and the Caribbean since Terence Todman in the late 1970s