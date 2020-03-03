State election officials prepare for voters amid coronavirus concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- California election officials are hoping coronavirus concerns do not push people away from the polls.

In areas where patients are being treated or have been diagnosed, like Sacramento, county election officials say they are taking it seriously.

"We know there is a lot of fear right now and we're trying to respond in the best way that we can," said one election official.

The secretary of state's office said as of Monday, 3.3 million voters had already cast their vote-by-mail ballots.

Local election officials are still expecting many to visit vote centers on Election Day.

"We've equipped our vote centers with hand sanitizer, with tissues, with antiseptic wipes to wipe down the common things like the voting booths after people use them. We even have gloves available for anybody who's going to take advantage of the touch screen program that we have to vote," said the election official.

Statewide, California has more than 40 confirmed cases and counting. With the possibility of large waves of people at the polls Tuesday, staffing at some voting centers has taken a hit.

"We have actually some of the temporary election staff that we've hired to work the vote centers, we've lost a few people because they don't want to be in the public spaces and that's their right," said the election official.