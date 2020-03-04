Stockton mayoral race still too early to call by end of Super Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) -- To avoid a runoff in November, the winner in the Stockton mayoral race needs 50% plus one of the votes.

Late Tuesday, the only votes that had been counted were mail-in ballots.

By around 10:30 p.m., incumbent Mayor Michael Tubbs sat just above 40%. His closest challenger, Kevin Lincoln II, was at 20%.

"We're going in confident because a lot of the voters we've talked to for the past few months have told us that they voted," Tubbs said. "So we're excited, cautiously optimistic and looking forward to seeing the results."