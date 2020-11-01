These are the states voting this week to legalize marijuana

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As voters head to the polls to elect the next president, residents of five states will decide whether to legalize medical or recreational marijuana.

Right now, 33 states have legalized medical cannabis, according to CNN. 11 of those states have legalized marijuana for recreational use.

In 2016, pot measures passed in eight out of nine states where it was on the ballot.

Here’s a look at the states where voters will decide the future of pot:

Arizona

A proposition on the ballot would legalize the possession and use of marijuana for adults who are 21 or older. People would be permitted to grow six marijuana plants at their home as long as the plants aren’t in public view.

The Arizona Department of Health Services would be responsible for regulating marijuana facilities and stores.

Four years ago, voters narrowly rejected a measure to legalize recreational marijuana.

Mississippi

There are two measures on the ballot in Mississippi that aim to legalize pot for medical purposes.

Initiative 65 would make medical marijuana available for people with very specific qualifying conditions, according to WJTV. Patients could possess up to 2.5 ounces of medical marijuana at one time. The initiative also sets a state tax rate.

Initiative 65A does not specify qualifying conditions or possession limits. Regulations would need to be set by state lawmakers.

Montana

The state will see two marijuana initiatives on the November ballot.

CI-118 or “Allow for a Legal Age for Marijuana Amendment” would make 21 the legal age to purchase cannabis for recreational use.

Ballot issue 190 would largely accomplish the same thing with additional regulations. According to Ballotpedia, the measure would legalize the possession and use of one ounce or less or 8 grams or less of marijuana concentrate by people at least 21. It also puts a 20% tax on legalized marijuana that would flow into the state’s general fund.

New Jersey

Question No. 1 on the ballot would make pot legal for adults 21 and older. Medical marijuana is already legal in New Jersey, and the group that oversees the regulation of medicinal cannabis would also regulate recreational pot.

The constitutional amendment would take effect on January 1 and would make Jersey the first state in the Mid-Atlantic to legalize marijuana, according to Ballotpedia.

Because of the economic impact expected to be brought in by residents of neighboring states, it’s believed passage in New Jersey could put pressure on other states in the region to pass similar measures.

South Dakota

The state will be voting on both medicinal and recreational marijuana during the general election.

Amendment A would legalize recreational cannabis for anyone 21 or older, according to KELO-TV. The measure would also require state lawmakers to pass laws that create a medical marijuana program by early 2022.

Measure 26 would only allow for the sale of medical marijuana to people with “debilitating medical conditions.” Patients cleared for the program could possess up to 3 ounces of marijuana and grow plants in their homes.

BDS Analytics, a industry intelligence firm, reports the marijuana business in the United States could top $30 billion before the next presidential election.