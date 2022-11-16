(KTXL) Former President Donald Trump praised California Assemblymember Kevin Kiley during his Tuesday speech when he announced his third presidential run.

Kiley, a Republican, is ahead in the race for California’s 3rd Congressional District against Democratic Kermit Jones.

A few hours before Trump spoke, Kiley tweeted “the race has just been called in our favor. This secures a Republican Majority in the House of Representatives.”

However, the Associated Press has not projected a winner in that race.

Trump said to the crowd gathered at his Mar-a-Lago club “Just a short time ago the Republicans won back control of the House of Representatives, and it was with a great Trump-endorsed candidate, Congressman-elect Kevin Kiley, who is a fantastic person.”

As of midday Wednesday, Kiley is leading with almost 53% of the votes.

Kiley has served on the State Assembly since 2016, representing parts of Placer County and the cities of Wheatland and Folsom.

He was praised by Trump in 2021, when he criticized Gov. Gavin Newsom in the months leading up to the recall election in September of that year.