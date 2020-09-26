Trump vows to designate KKK, Antifa as terrorist groups

ATLANTA, Ga. (NEXSTAR) — President Donald Trump announced he plans to designate the KKK and Antifa as terrorist organizations while unveiling his “Platinum Plan” for African-Americans during a Friday event.

At a “Black Voices for Trump” rally in Atlanta, Georgia, Trump also said his “promise to Black America” would include a push for economic development, loan money and a pledge to designate Juneteenth as a federal holiday.

The president has pushed the idea of labeling Antifa as a terrorist organization since 2019. It’s expected he would make this happen through executive orders.

Trump pushed the idea to the forefront again following violent nationwide protests sparked by the death of George Floyd.

“The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization,” the president tweeted at the end of May.

Shortly after Trump’s tweet, Attorney General William Barr released a statement noting, “the violence instigated and carried out by Antifa and other similar groups in connection with the rioting is domestic terrorism and will be treated accordingly.”

The designation paves the way for Antifa and the KKK to be labeled domestic terrorists as classified in the 2001 USA Patriot Act. The designation allows federal agencies to target the entire group.

According to FOX News, the president’s Platinum Plan would also help to create 500,000 new Black-owned businesses and create 3 million new jobs for the Black community.

The plan also pledges to give Black churches the ability to compete for federal resources for their communities, bring better and tailored healthcare to address what the campaign called “historic disparities,” and advance homeownership opportunities and enhance financial literacy in Black communities.

“For decades, Democrat politicians like Joe Biden have taken Black voters for granted. They made you big promises before every election—and then the moment they got to Washington, they abandoned you and sold you out,” the president said. “The Democrats will always take Black voters for granted until large numbers of Black Americans vote Republican.”

Trump has made rare references to the recent killings of Black men and women at the hands of police, which have sparked massive protests across the nation. On Friday, Trump said the nation grieves for the “senseless” deaths of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, while continuing to lash out at demonstrators.

“Our hearts break for their families and for all families who have lost a loved one. … But we can never allow mob rule,” he said, denouncing the Black Lives Matter movement. “This is an unusual name for an organization whose ideology and tactics are right now destroying many Black lives,” Trump charged.

The plan unveiled Friday included a long list of promises but did not address how the ideas would be paid for or fulfilled.

“If you vote Republican over the next four years, we will create 3 million new jobs for the Black community, open 500,000 new Black-owned businesses, increase access to capital in Black communities by $500 billion,” he said.

Trump claimed that Democrats like Biden have taken Black voters “for granted.”

“He doesn’t know Black Americans like I do,” added Trump.

Biden responded in a statement before Trump spoke.

“As president, I will work to advance racial equity across the American economy and build back better,” he said. “I promise to fight for Black working families and direct real investments to advance racial equity as part of our nation’s economic recovery.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.