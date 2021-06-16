UC Davis professor breaks down Putin-Biden meeting, cyberattack concerns

About six months into his presidency, Joe Biden has had his first face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva.

It’s a trip Biden enters with momentum from a successful first turn on the world stage as U.S. president, one that will likely see tension over alleged Russian interference in the election that put Biden in the White House.

Kaydee Russ, an associate professor at UC Davis and former senior economist for the International Trade and Finance White House Council of Economic Advisors, joined Sonseeahray to break down the meeting and recent cyberattacks.