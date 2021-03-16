UC Davis professor discusses migrant surge at US-Mexico border

One day after California Congressman and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy led a delegation to the U.S.-Mexico border, calls for a different kind of immigration policy are growing louder within President Biden’s own party.

The delegation toured a migrant processing center and met with border officials in El Paso.

At a news conference, McCarthy and other House Republicans blamed two major hurricanes, the pandemic and the perceived relaxation of enforcement for the “crisis at the border.”

UC Davis professor and dean Kevin Johnson, who is also the co-editor of the ImmigrationProf Blog, joined Sonseeahray to discuss what’s happening.