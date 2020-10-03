What contracting COVID-19 might mean for the Trump campaign

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — There are now a lot of questions about what President Donald Trump contracting COVID-19 means for his campaign.

“It is October and we were surprised,” said political analyst Roger Salazar.

Until this year, Salazar had worked on a presidential campaign for one candidate or another since 1992.

“I was in the White House during the ’96 campaign working in the Clinton Administration,” Salazar told FOX40. “I opened up the press operation for Al Gore in 2000 for his campaign for president.”

But he said 2020’s latest campaign bombshell announcement has been especially surreal.

“Having the president contract coronavirus when he had downplayed it so much just sort of puts the cherry on top of the year. It’s really weird,” Salazar said.

He believes the president and first lady contracting COVID-19 will not help the Trump campaign.

“The pandemic is not a part of their message strategy. So, to have this discussion so close to the election and have the focus turn all the way to the pandemic again is not something the Trump campaign wants to be doing,” Salazar explained.

As for Joe Biden, Salazar said this could help show the former vice president takes the pandemic more seriously.

“Look, here’s a guy who tries to make fun of Joe Biden for wearing masks, and now he gets this,” Salazar said.

However, Salazar said if he recovers soon, the president could spin it in his favor.

“If he has a mild case, he can come back and say, ‘See, it’s survivable. It’s no big deal. What’s everybody so concerned about?’” Salazar said.

But Salazar said it’s likely the two candidates will not be seen together in the same space again. He said Tuesday’s presidential debate may have been the last one of this election cycle.

“It’s a convenient excuse for Trump if he doesn’t want to do it. It’s also a convenient excuse for Joe Biden, who really doesn’t get anything out of the debates,” Salazar said. “This, basically, gives them both an out and we may have seen the last debate.”

Another thing that will not help the president is with just about a month to go, it’s likely he will not be holding any of his rallies before the election.