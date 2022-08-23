FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom is currently holding a big lead over his Republican challenger, State Senator Brian Dahle in his fall re-election bid for governor according to a new poll by the Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies.

The poll asked voters from around the state their preference for governor in the fall general election and finds Newsom holding a 27-point lead over Dahle among the overall electorate (52%-25%) – and leading by 24 points among people considered most likely to vote in the election (55%-31%).

Approval ratings in the poll found that 53% of the state’s voters approve of the job that Newsom is doing, while 42% disapprove. But despite a positive approval rating, voters continue to think that California is moving in the wrong direction by 52% to 40%.

Opinions about the job Newsom is doing and his re-election bid are very much divided by political party. Democrats offer a very positive assessment of his performance and back his re-election while Republicans have a decidedly negative view of the Governor’s performance and oppose his re-election.

Newsom has a few advantages one, being that according to this poll, Democrat voters outnumber Republican voters two to one. As well as the fact that he is universally known. 58% of voters are unable to offer an opinion of Dahle. This includes 35% of Republican voters that do not offer an opinion on him.

This poll by the Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies took place from Aug. 9-15 among 9,254 California registered voters in English and Spanish.