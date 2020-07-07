Popular Georgia radio personality thankful for anonymous COVID-19 plasma donation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A popular Columbus radio personality is thanking an anonymous COVID-19 plasma donor his medical caregivers for saving his life.

Kelly is a popular radio personality on

Q107.3

Mike Kelly spent five days at Columbus Piedmont Regional recovering from the virus. The 35-year old radio personality was released Monday and said he was in perfect health, but COVID-19 almost took his life. He was diagnosed on June 26th.

MIke Kelly a day before he was diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 26

“People say it’s like the flu, and you get those symptoms. But it’s like ten times worse. The aches and pains are awful—the coughing. Your chest hurts when you cough so bad—the fever. I have never had that high a fever in my life. 104 and sitting in an ice bath at my home trying to cool down,” shared Kelly.

Kelly says the real danger came July 1st when he couldn’t breathe. Kelly was admitted to the ICU on oxygen. He worried about dying.

“I was really scared. I felt like that was the calling card. The virus had hit me at 100%,” shared Kelly.

Kelly’s doctors wanted to get him antibody-rich plasma from a recovered COVID-19 patient. However, the hospital didn’t have any plasma to match Kelly’s blood type. Kelly made a social media appeal for donations, and I shared his post on July 4th on my Elizabeth White Facebook Page on July 4th.

“A viewer saw your post, and I don’t know how, but they made a donation. I want to say thank you so much. I mean, I don’t know where I would be today without that plasma. I feel 100% better,” shared a grateful Kelly.

Emotional and thankful Kelly is urging those who have recovered from the virus to reach out to the Red Cross and donate.

“As soon as I get a negative test, I am going to donate plasma myself, that is on my top list of things to do,” said Kelly.

Kelly says he does not believe folks his age are taking the virus seriously. He says COVID-19 nearly cost him his life, and he is begging everyone to take precautions by wearing your mask, social distancing, and washing your hands.

We wish Kelly a speedy recovery at home.

RED CROSS PLASMA DONATION INFORMATION: In coordination with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Red Cross is seeking people who are fully recovered from the new coronavirus to sign up to donate plasma to help current COVID-19 patients. People who have fully recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies in their plasma that can attack the virus. This convalescent plasma is being evaluated as a treatment for patients with serious or immediately life-threatening COVID-19 infections, or those judged by a healthcare provider to be at high risk of progression to severe or life-threatening disease.