(FOX40.COM) — Pacific Gas and Electric are reporting widespread power outages in Northern California following the detection of over 1,000 lightning strikes in the area, according to the National Weather Service and PG&E.

On Sunday morning, the NWS shared a graphic illustrating the barrage of cloud to ground strikes that were detected from the California coast near San Jose to the California and Nevada boarder.

Some of the counties with a high concentration of lightning strikes were Stanislaus and Tuolumne counties, with a large amount of strikes occurring around the Modesto area.

As of 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, Tuolumne County is still experiencing large scale power outages near Jamestown, Mono Vista and Twain Harte.

PG&E has noted that the outage near the community of Jamestown, which is effecting over 1,100 customers, is believed to be caused by weather events.

Several other smaller outages throughout the county are also believed to have been caused by the recent lightning strikes.

PG&E has yet to provided an estimated time of power restoration in the area.

CAL FIRE Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit have yet to report any lightning caused wildfires in the area.