Protest in downtown Columbus broken up after demonstrators breach Ohio Statehouse

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Crowds gathered across Columbus Thursday evening to protest police brutality after the death of 46-year-old George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody on Monday.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is scheduled to hold a news conference Friday at 2pm, to talk about the protests that happened in downtown Columbus, Thursday night.

Floyd was restrained by officer Derek Chauvin, who dug his knee into Floyd’s neck.

Peaceful protests in Columbus turned violent when some involved began throwing objects at police officers. Police responded by using tear gas to push the crowd back. The crowd let up, but an hour later the protest escalated when demonstrators smashed windows at the Ohio Statehouse while some went inside the building.

SWAT arrived on the scene soon after the Statehouse break-in. Officers used a loudspeaker to announce an emergency was declared in the area, meaning any protesters who refused to leave would be arrested.

More of the damage left behind by tonight’s demonstrations downtown. Police are still out around downtown. Crowds also smaller but still around in places. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/QO7U0pin4B — Eric Halperin (@EricHalperinTV) May 29, 2020

Here’s what the scene looked like shortly after 11:00 p.m. Thursday night:

Protests began peacefully on Thursday evening around 8:00 p.m. The video below shows the scene at the intersection of Broad St. and High St. around 9:00 p.m.

The crowd is chanting things like “I can’t breathe” and “Say his name”. Half of the group is now on the move heading down Broad St. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/S173HcF51q — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) May 29, 2020

The protestors in Columbus chanted, “Black Lives Matter” and “Say His Name” in reference to Floyd and “I Can’t Breathe” in reference to the 2014 death of Eric Garner. Garner was placed in a choke hold during an arrest and officer Daniel Pantaleo kept him in the choke hold while Garner told the officers “I can’t breathe” several times.

A grand jury decided to not indict Pantaleo.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin both responded to the protests on Twitter urging those involved to protest peacefully.

I respect peaceful protests and ask residents to remain peaceful in their actions tonight and every night. — Mayor Andrew Ginther (@MayorGinther) May 29, 2020

This is hard for all of us, and we want to make sure that everyone remains safe. pic.twitter.com/Yw6LEQA2WF — Shannon Hardin (@SG_Hardin) May 29, 2020

Protesters began throwing objects at police officers around 9:45 p.m.

More things are started to be thrown at officers. Mostly water bottles but have also seen a shoe and something like a flare. Police have said over loudspeaker crowd control devices may be used. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/DYVr5z7v4g — Eric Halperin (@EricHalperinTV) May 29, 2020

15 minutes later, officers moved their line up while using tear gas to push the crowd back. The crowd began dispersing around 10:20 p.m. but picked back up in the next hour. Here’s what the scene looked like at 11:15 p.m. in Columbus:

UPDATE: Police line has moved up. Things have escalated. Police have used spray to push crowd back. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/VpAsv0kJig — Eric Halperin (@EricHalperinTV) May 29, 2020

By 2 a.m. Friday, several streets downtown were still blocked. Crowds seemed to be dispersed, though some people were still out but in much smaller groups.

Columbus police say several businesses were damaged during the protests, and multiple people were detained.

“It’s OK, to exercise your amendment rights and your freedom of speech, and we encourage that. It’s OK to do that. However, it is not acceptable to exercise those amendment rights and then turn to criminal actions such as criminal damaging and vandalism,” said Sgt. James Fuqua with the Columbus Division of Police.

Cruiser windows broken during unrest in Columbus — COTA stops damaged, window to statehouse and Ohio theatre damaged too. pic.twitter.com/Z8Aqmbits9 — Hattie Hawks (@HattieHawksNBC4) May 29, 2020

“We understand people are hurt and outraged. Deputies will uphold the public’s right to protest peacefully, but acts of violence and criminal damaging won’t be tolerated. I want to be clear the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is listening. In recent years, we have established a Community Advisory Board that serves as a liaison between the public and law enforcement, and our deputies routinely attend block watch and community meetings, and town hall forums. The FCSO is committed to hearing the concerns, frustrations, fears, and needs of the people we have sworn to protect and serve. It is my sincere hope that the sheriff’s office will continue to play a meaningful role in building a bridge of trust, and promoting healing,” Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin released in a statement.

According to a release from State House officials, the following damage was reported after the protests:

Windows: 28 Statehouse window panes shattered along the West and South sides of the Statehouse, as well as damage to the wood frames. · Damage to the State St. door · Damage to the West Rotunda doors Exterior West Plaza 5 Pole Lamps

North Plaza No Damage

East Plaza Fire damage to flags in flower beds Flower bed damage from fire

South Plaza Bench, SE Node (Granite and bench damaged)

There was no damage to the Atrium or Senate Building. Many of the trash cans on the exterior were dumped and thrown. Some cans missing, lids missing, cans dented.

Denver protests also turned violent Thursday as authorities say shots were fired, protesters blocked traffic and smashed vehicle windows during a demonstration.

The four officers involved in Floyd’s arrest have since been fired, and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said on Wednesday Chauvin should be charged in the death of Floyd.

“I’ve wrestled with, more than anything else over the last 36 hours, one fundamental question: Why is the man who killed George Floyd not in jail?” said Frey.