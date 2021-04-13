Protesters gather in Sacramento in solidarity over the death of Daunte Wright

THE LATEST: 9:36 p.m.

Sacramento police announced on Twitter that demonstrators had blocked their path and that they had received at least one report of vandalism to a bus stop.

Demonstrators have moved objects into the path of officers to prevent them from following. There has been a report of vandalism to a bus stop and some people have taken poles from a construction site. Heavy police presence remains pic.twitter.com/u7aEaJN353 — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) April 14, 2021

Original story below.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Dozens of people gathered in downtown Sacramento Tuesday night to show solidarity with the nightly protests in Minnesota against the death of Daunte Wright.

Protesters gathered at Cesar Chavez park at around 7 p.m. then began to march through downtown.

One police officer told FOX40 that he believes caution tape and metal fences were set up outside of Sacramento County Jail in anticipation of the event.

Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was fatally shot by a white police officer in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota Sunday afternoon during a traffic stop, igniting nightly protests in the Minneapolis suburb.

Both Kim Potter, the officer who shot Wright, and Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon, resigned Tuesday, one day after Gannon said Porter mistakenly grabbed her gun when reaching for her taser to subdue Wright during the traffic stop.

Wright was initially pulled over for an expired registration.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.