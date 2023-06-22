(KTXL) — On Friday, Pacific Gas and Electric will be carrying out their yearly power public safety shutoff (PSPS) practice in Amador County.

Power will not be shut off during the exercise but residents may see helicopters at around 8 a.m. in the upcountry of Amador and Calaveras counties.

PSPS events can occur when high winds and dry conditions increase the risk of wildfire ignition by a live power line being knocked down by tree branches.

The series of events before a PSPS can occur include:

• Sever weather forecasted a week before by PG&E weather specialists.

• A PSPS watch notification will be sent out two days before the PSPS to those addresses that may be affected.

• A second PSPS notification is sent out one day before the power is shut off.

• A PSPS warning is then issued one to four hours before power is shut off and addresses in the area of the shut-off will be notified.

• Power is shut off.

• An “all-clear” notification is then sent after the severe weather has passed and inspection of all shut off lines begins.

• Those without power will receive an estimated restoration notification for when power is expected to be restored in their area.

• Within 24 hours of the “all-clear” notification power should be restored.

For more information on PSPS events visit PG&E’s resource page.