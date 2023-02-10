A driver managed to get away after a high speed chase through Orange County and Los Angeles Thursday evening.

The suspect, who was originally wanted for traffic violations, was clocked at speeds of over 100 hundred miles per hour.

Reports of the pursuit started with the suspect heading northbound on the 5 Freeway before transitioning to the westbound 91 Freeway.

Authorities continued to follow the suspect, who was driving a white sedan, onto the westbound 105 Freeway and then onto the southbound 710.

The suspect eventually drove back into Los Angeles, across the 6th Street Bridge, and into downtown L.A. where he vanished among the high rises.

They had not been located as of Friday morning.