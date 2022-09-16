UPDATE: The person seen in the videos is not the owner, according to Kern County Animal Services. KCAS gained possession of the pig Thursday after the owner surrendered the pig because it was in the “best interest of the animal.”

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is working with KCAS to locate the individual in the videos who is considered “transient” and is not known by the owner.

If located the individual could be charged with a misdemeanor but not a felony by what is seen in the videos, according to animal services.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A disturbance in an East Bakersfield neighborhood Wednesday morning had a neighbor and people on social media discussing the treatment of a pig after a post was made with multiple videos.

The Facebook post had multiple videos where the pig appears to have been hit with objects, squealing and being pulled into a yard by a makeshift leash.

Multiple viewers had reached out and brought the post to the attention of 17 News. At that point 17 News reached out to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and Kern County Animal Services to see if anything had been reported.

The sheriff’s office responded with this statement:

“On September 14, 2022, at 8:28 a.m. Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Rosewood Avenue and Sheila Street for a report of animal cruelty. Deputies determined that an adult male, the owner of the pig, was attempting to herd his pig with large tusks back into his yard. There were no signs of animal cruelty.

“Animal control has been contacted for further review and investigation.”

Thursday morning KCAS said they were aware of the videos from the Facebook post and were still investigating.

By Thursday afternoon the pig had been seized by the county, according to animal services.

The condition of the pig is unknown at this time. No charges have been filed in relation to this incident at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

17 News has not heard back from KCAS in regards to the matter at time of publishing.