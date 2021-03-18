Track the storm: Rain in Central Valley, Sierra snow

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Early Thursday morning, a winter storm began moving through the Central Valley.

On-and-off showers are expected through the day, with heavier rain expected in the evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday at 11 a.m. through Friday night.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for tomorrow through Friday night as a Pacific storm moves across the area. If you must travel in the mountains during this time, be prepared for travel delays, slick roads, and possible chain controls. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/10vbvdHfjz — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) March 17, 2021

Six to 12 inches of fresh snow is expected above 5,500 feet in the Northern Sierra.

Commuters in the Sierra should expect travel delays and possible chain controls.

Friday, a few lingering showers are possible, but warmer days settle in for the weekend and into early next week.

