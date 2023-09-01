(FOX40.COM) — Some early morning commuters in the Sacramento region may have felt some sprinkles or had some raindrops hit their car on Friday.

The FOX40.com weather radar shows that at just around 5:45 a.m., an area of light rain was seen from Auburn to the Carmichael area.

As of 6:30 this system was moving east as it grew larger in size, while still only showing signs of light rainfall.

The Sacramento National Weather Service station told FOX40.com that they recorded some brief light showers throughout the interior of Northern California on Friday morning.

None of the showers resulted in anything measurable at their weather stations or with their rain gauges.

There is still an chance that more showers/thunderstorms will develop throughout the day, according to the NWS.