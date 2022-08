RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department said they responded to a house fire on Thursday in Ranch Cordova.

At 1:20 a.m. crews arrived at the home to find heavy fire coming from the front of a duplex, according to Metro Fire.

Metro Fire said that an elderly female was located in the backyard with no injuries.

The fire was contained to the duplex and is currently under investigation, according to Metro Fire.