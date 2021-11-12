Rancho Cordova police looking for hit-and-run suspect after fatal collision

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that fatally struck a pedestrian in Rancho Cordova on Monday night.

At around 10:18 p.m. Monday, a pedestrian was crossing the intersection at Sunrise Boulevard and Trinity River Drive when they were hit by an SUV. They died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV left the site of the collision, heading westbound on Coloma Road to Folsom Boulevard. After driving some distance on Highway 50, the driver stopped at a gas station on the northwest corner of Folsom Boulevard and Routier Road around 10:30 p.m.

The SUV is described as a dark or black-colored 1995-2005 Nissan Pathfinder or similar model, like the Infinity QX4, with no license plates attached. Police said the vehicle is in poor condition, with body damage in the front, passenger side, corner panel, with a damaged headlamp and tail light. The SUV was driving on a spare tire with a different rim than the other three wheels.

Courtesy: Rancho Cordova Police Department

Courtesy: Rancho Cordova Police Department

The suspect is an adult male, about 5 feet, 11 inches tall with a medium build and has full facial hair, including a goatee and mustache. At the time of the collision, police said he was wearing dark pants, a sweatshirt and possibly a collared shirt underneath.

The Rancho Cordova Police Department and Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public to help in identifying the suspect and vehicle. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Gouveia with the Rancho Cordova Police Department at (916) 875-9623 or the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Communication Center at (916) 874-5115.