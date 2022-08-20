MARIPOSA, Calif. (KTXL) — The California State Mining and Mineral Museum is giving fans of the popular video game Minecraft a chance to see the games ores and minerals in their real life forms.

The exhibit displays valuable minerals like gold, Lapis Lazuli and obsidian in their in-game block form as well as their real world form.

Courtesy of the California State Mining and Mineral Museum

As mining is an important portion of the game an information card compares how these ores are mined in the game and in real life.

This exhibit was created by the museum to use the popular video game to get younger people interested in the natural world and to better understand what really goes into collecting these precious ores.

The museum is located at 5005 Fairgrounds Rd, Mariposa and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.