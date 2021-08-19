RECALL DEBATE: Candidates react to debate performance

SAN FRANCISCO (INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Businessman John Cox, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Assemblyman Kevin Kiley faced-off in in a televised debate Thursday from Inside California Politics.

The three contenders discussed topics including COVID-19, homelessness, minimum wage, infrastructure, climate change and wildfires.

Faulconer’s team declared a “decisive debate victory” in a statement shortly after the event, saying he’s the only candidate with the principles and common sense agenda to lead a comeback for California.

“Voters across this state saw his clear commitment to cleaning up Gavin Newsom’s mess by cutting taxes, getting homeless of the streets, and standing up for what’s right, regardless of party affiliation,” said Faulconer’s campaign manager Stephen Puetz in the statement.

Cox stood out as the only political outsider on a stage of politicians, his team said in a statement following the debate.

“The career politicians have run California into the ground, but on issue after issue Cox offered real solutions to fix what the politician’s haven’t,” the statement said.

Kiley generated the most web interest during the debate, with him outcompeting the other candidates in total searches over the hour-long program.

Kiley’s team had not released a statement after the debate, but retweeted praise from California GOP delegate Allen Wilson.

Assemblyman @KevinKileyCA powerful closing statement:

“…cross party lines then this recall is for you…your signing on for one year…so take a chance on change…” #CARecallDebate pic.twitter.com/FBExEbb0Sp — Allen J. Wilson (@AllenJWilson) August 20, 2021

Californians have already begun receiving their ballots, and Election Day is Sept. 14.