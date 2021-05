SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A red flag warning is still in effect for the region following the weekend’s grass fires.

Wind and temperatures are expected to pick up Monday, concerning officials.

The red flag warning will end Tuesday at 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

More grass fires popped up Monday morning along Watt Avenue, which started in a church parking lot.

The warning was originally supposed to be lifted Monday evening at 6 p.m.