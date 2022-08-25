FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday, A Rio Vista man attempted to rob a bank in Fairfield for at least the second time using the same method, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

At 10:53 a.m., dispatch received a call from the bank that a man had given them a note demanding money, according to police.

Police said that when they arrived at the scene they located the suspect, Theo Mwithi, 22, about 20 yards from the get-away car.

Mwithi was wearing an Amazon Prime jacket, but did not appear to be delivering any packages, according to police, he was also found in possession of the stolen money as well as the letter.

Police said that Mwithi had previously robbed the same bank using the same method and wearing the same clothes.

Officers booked Mwithi in the Solano County Jail and he is facing charges for two counts of felony robbery, according to police.