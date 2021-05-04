Residents in Placer County gearing up to oppose commercial project

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A plot of land at the corner of Walerga and Baseline roads in unincorporated Placer County is where a developer, Cal Holdings LLC, would like to build a commercial center.

Some residents, however, told FOX40 that the open space there is what attracted them to the area.

“Where things are still more country feel,” said Sarah Silver, who opposed the project.

The project would include a 16-pump gas station, an auto repair business, fast food restaurants and various retail shops.

“And one of the concerns is when you live by a commercial development, your home values go down,” said Robyn Mitts, who also opposes the project. ”So, that’s a big concern for us, in addition to listening to a car wash from 7 in the morning to 10 at night or the smells from a fast food or just from an auto repair point.”

The 6.8-acre plot is within an area zoned for residential, single-family homes and agriculture, but the Placer County Board of Supervisors will consider changing the zoning to allow the commercial project at its next meeting.

Silver and Mitts are just some of the residents who will be voicing their oppositions at the meeting.

Residents are also worried about traffic.

The Baseline Commercial Center has already received environmental approval, and the county’s Development Review Committee recently recommended the project to the planning commission.

“The establishment, maintenance or operation of the proposed uses will not be detrimental to the health, safety, peace, comfort and general welfare of people residing or working in the neighborhood of the proposed use and will not be detrimental or injurious to property or improvements in the neighborhood or general welfare of the County.” Development Review Committee

Residents strongly disagree.

“I feel like our comments were swept under the carpet,” Mitts said.

“You know, the plans, the general plan, the community plan, those were all created for a reason,” Silver added.

Some neighbors have also contributed to a GoFundMe page for legal fees in case they decide to sue to stop the project.

“It doesn’t fit the theme of our community,” Mitts said. ”So, we’re doing all we can to stop it and show the support that this should not be here.”

The board of supervisors takes up the issue May 11.

FOX40 reached out to representatives from Placer County Tuesday afternoon and evening but has not heard back.