Residents may return to South Lake Tahoe as parts of Hwy 50 reopen

(KTXL) — Sections of Highway 50 reopened Sunday afternoon, as evacuation orders were downgraded to warnings in South Lake Tahoe, allowing residents return to the area.

WHAT: Evacuation Orders Downgraded WHEN: Effective Immediately

WHERE: El Dorado County

Evacuation Order Update:

The following Evacuation Orders have been downgraded to Evacuation Warnings in El Dorado County:#caldorfire pic.twitter.com/ph2Jupa7HF — CAL FIRE AEU (@CALFIREAEU) September 5, 2021

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has an updated map of evacuation warnings and orders.

The Caldor Fire is spread slower than anticipated Saturday, with slow wind speeds and a smoke inversion layer assisting crews, Cal Fire said in a statement.

The northeast section of the fire was still within a few miles of South Lake Tahoe and the Nevada state line but fire officials said it hadn’t made any significant advances in several days and wasn’t challenging containment lines in long sections of its perimeter.

El Dorado County asks those returning to be alert for emergency and law enforcement vehicles.

Please SHARE: #CaldorFire evacuation changes: City of South Lake Tahoe and Tahoma are being repopulated now. For your safety and those of others, please keep your speed down, be alert to the emergency and law enforcement vehicles that are in the area. pic.twitter.com/uSxoJVbmyg — County of El Dorado (@CountyElDorado) September 5, 2021

Cal Trans originally closed sections of the highway on August 20 as the Caldor Fire burned toward the Lake Tahoe Basin.

Houses in Grizzly Flats were reduced to smoldering ash and twisted metal with only chimneys rising above the ruins. A post office and Walt Tyler Elementary School were also destroyed.

Crews worked to protect the Highway 50 community of Kyburz and keep flames away from the Lake Tahoe Basin.