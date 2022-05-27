RIVERBANK, Calif. (KTXL) — A Modesto man was arrested on Thursday by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a homicide that took place at an Applebee’s in Riverbank on May 26, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jonathan Alexander Ray, 28, of Modesto, is suspected of shooting Salvador Ramos, 40, of Riverbank. Ramos was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Applebee’s at Crossroads Shopping Center, located at 2449 Claribel Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to law enforcement, the shopping center was full at the time of the shooting, with recently graduated high school students and their families in the area.

Ray fled the area, but was later spotted by the sheriff’s office helicopter near Oakdale and Sylvan Roads, and was found to be in possession of a firearm, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ramos was transported to an area hospital after being shot multiple times. He underwent surgery, but died of his wounds, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to law enforcement, no one else was injured and the shooting may have been in connection with an earlier altercation inside the bar area of Applebee’s.

The shooting is still under investigation, but deputies believe that Ray is the sole suspect. Ray is facing murder charges in connection with the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.