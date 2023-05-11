FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – What was first reported as a robbery at a Fresno bank was just the end of a two-county crime spree involving a Sacramento man that started and ended in the space of an hour on Tuesday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officials say 42-year-old Marcus Banksbey was arrested on suspicion of committing a robbery, receiving stolen property, falsely reporting an emergency, and using a firearm to commit a felony.

According to law enforcement, Bankesby’s first crime was reported at around 12:50 p.m. when the Madera County Sherriff’s office responded to a report of an armed carjacking in the Riverstone business complex in Madera, off Avenue 12 near Highway 41.

Deputies say they arrived at the scene to find a man from Clovis who told them he had been pepper sprayed and his work van had been taken. The man reportedly also told deputies that he was able to take away an airsoft pistol from the suspect during the confrontation before the suspect drove off in the van toward the highway. Deputies put an alert out to agencies in the nearby area to look out for the van.

Five minutes later, at 12:56 p.m., the Fresno Police Department says its officers were called to Bullard High School in Fresno for reports of a man walking on the campus with a gun. That call prompted a campus lockdown while the situation was being investigated. Officers were able to determine that the call was a hoax and later believed it to be a diversion for the suspect’s next stop.

At 1:17 p.m. Fresno Police officers were called to the Central Valley Community Bank at Fresno Street and East River Park Circle for a report of an armed commercial robbery. Investigators say a bank employee told officers that the bank robbery suspect arrived in a work van that matched the description of the one that was stolen in Madera County, entered the bank claiming to have a gun, and demanded money to which the teller complied. The suspect then took off in the same van.

Police say detectives with the Career Criminal Auto Theft Team (CCATT) located the work van around a mile-and-a-half away near Lexington Avenue and Audubon Drive. Detectives say the suspect ran from the van when more officers arrived and they were able to locate him a short time later and take him into custody.

Officers say they were able to obtain evidence of Banksbey’s involvement in the incidents, including calling in the hoax to Bullard High School. He was booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of the numerous charges connected to these alleged crimes.