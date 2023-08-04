(FOX40.COM) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a domestic violence incident in Auburn on Thursday that led to a police stand-off in Rocklin, according to a social media post.

The victim was subjected to a violent assault and her cell phone, car keys, and house keys were taken by a male suspect, according to Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect was identified as Spencer Christian Burgler, 24.

The Roseville Police Department, Rocklin Police Department, and Rocklin SWAT team also assisted in the case.

According to Rocklin PD, Burgler barricaded himself at 2 a.m. at Vicara condominiums at Whitney Ranch. After three hours Burgler was apprehended.

Deputies responded to the initial call at 5:30 p.m., according to a social media post.

Their investigation led them to information that Burgler was in Rocklin. When they arrived at the scene, officials said they spotted the suspect and ordered him to stop. Then, he fled inside the residence.

The sheriff’s office added that deputies observed an empty box for a high-powered rifle and an empty holster at the scene.

Burgler faces charges of first-degree robbery, obstructing/resisting a peace officer, contempt of court, and corporal injury, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

“We are grateful for the dedication and cooperation demonstrated by our law enforcement team during this challenging situation,” said the Placer County Sheriff’s Office on social media. “The successful resolution of this case exemplifies the importance of teamwork in ensuring the safety and security of our community.”