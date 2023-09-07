(FOX40.COM) — During their meeting on Wednesday night the Rocklin Unified School District Board of Trustees approved a policy that will require school staff members to notify parents if their child is requesting to identify under a different name or gender than that assigned at birth.

The policy revision was made under the Parent Rights and Responsibilities and Administrative Regulation AR5145.3 Non-discrimination/Harassment. The revision reads as follows:

To be notified within three (3) school days when their child requests to be identified as a gender other than the child’s biological sex or gender; requests to use a name that differs from their legal name (other than a commonly recognized nickname) or to use pronouns that do not align with the child’s biological sex or gender; requests access to sex-segregated school programs and activities, or bathrooms or changing facilities that do not align with the child’s biological sex or gender. Notification shall be made by the classroom teacher, counselor, or site administrator. Such notification shall only be delayed up to 48 hours to fulfill mandated reporter requirements when a staff member in conjunction with the site administrator determines based on credible evidence that such notification may result in substantial jeopardy to the child’s safety. AR5020 Parent Rights and Responsibilities and Administrative Regulation AR5145.3 Non-discrimination/Harassment, Item 21

What Does the Policy Revision Mean?

The policy creates multiple triggers that will require a school staff member to notify a parent if their child is requesting to:

• Be identified as a gender other than the student’s biological sex

• Use a name that is different from their legal name, beyond a known nickname

• Use pronouns that do not align with the child’s biological sex

• Access sex-segregated school programs and activities not aligned with their biological sex

• Access to bathrooms or changing facilities not aligned with their biological sex

A parent/guardian will be notified within three days of the student’s request by a teacher, counselor or site administrator.

Notification can be delayed for 48 hours after a staff member and a site administrator have enough “credible evidence” to determine that informing the student’s parents or guardians may jeopardize the child’s safety.

Teachers Association and Student Bodies Thoughts on the Policy Revision

Parents of students, community members and state representatives filled the inner chambers of the meeting room. A crowd was gathered outside listening to the stream.

Before a multi-hour public comment began with the majority voicing their opposition to the policy revision and a handful showing their support, representatives of the faculty and student body shared their thoughts.

Whitney High School Geography teacher and Rocklin Teachers Professional Association (RTPA) President Travis Mougeotte was the first to give his thoughts on the item.

“I want to start off just by reminding all of you that I am an ally and RTPA is an ally,” Mougeotte said. “And when I say RTPA is an ally I mean to every, hear me, every student on our campus, it doesn’t matter how they identify.”

The district’s mission of inclusion and excellence was a focal point for Mougeotte’s opposition to the item and the alleged potential harm it could cause to students.

“It is hard to be excellent when we are focused on things that have nothing to do with the classroom, nothing to do with education and have nothing to do with making our classes safer and inclusive environments for our students.,” Mougeotte said.

During his statement, Mougeotte said that if the policy did pass he would not adhere to it and jeopardize the trust there is between him and his students.

Rocklin High School School Body President Sophie Burns and the Whitney High School School Body President spoke on behalf of their respective schools’ students and their views of the proposed policy.

“The new policy forces teachers to violate their students’ privacy,” the Whitney High School Body President said. “This policy is unjust on so many different levels and it is astonishing that board members believe they have a right to dictate such an intimate part of students lives.”

Burns echoed her classmates comments and added that the policy has the potential for negative impacts to students that are “outed” as it could be “putting them in danger of an abusive households, depression, anxiety and other unpredictable factors.”

The Single Board Trustee Against the Policy Revision

Board Trustee Michelle Sutherland was the lone vote and voice against the approved policy revision.

Sutherland presented a graph on a small whiteboard of the areas that the school board should be focusing on and said that this policy was not one of them.

Curriculum, programing, sports, mental health and supporting district achievements are the items that Sutherland said much of the community cares about and what the board should be mainly focusing on.

She continued that items outside of the main focus of the board should be handled on a school site by a site administrator or between a parent and their child, but not with the school board.

“I can not overstate to the public the amount of time, energy and resources that are getting pulled away from our students and poured into these fringe political aims,” Sutherland said.

Trustees in Support of the Policy Revision

Board President Julie Hupp and Board Trustee Tiffany Saathoff voiced strong support for the policy and questioned if the people in opposition of the policy had read and fully understood it.

“In a lot, a lot of the emails I received it overstates what this policy covers,” Hupp said during her first comment. “I question whether or not many very many people read and understood the policy.”

An increased level of dialogue between parents and school staff is the reason Saathoff gave as to why she supported the new policy.

“When it comes to this policy the easiest I can indicate my “why” is if there is not a notification there can not be a dialogue,” Saathoff said, “I am asking for dialogue, that is all.”

She went on to state that, “there is no existing state law that students have rights separate from their parent.”

Because the policy outlines how the school is responding to a student’s request it no longer becomes about what the student is doing, but what the school is doing with the given situation, according to Saathoff.

“So until this is resolved in a court setting I can not overstep parents’ right when it comes to the right which is clearly stated in Cal Ed code and federal law that they have the right to know about the education and the upbringing of their children when they are in a public school setting,” Saathoff said.

RUSD Board of Trustees Collective Comment

Following the meeting, the board shared a collective message with the public about their decision to approve the policy revision.

“The Rocklin Unified School District Board of Trustees is dedicated to strengthening the relationship between our staff, students, and families. Our ever-changing world puts increasing demands and pressures on this relationship. We trust our parents to know what is best for their children and we trust our staff to teach and care for our children and our schools with excellence. We believe that the best way to address these challenges is together, with open communication and clear expectations. The board’s action to strengthen parent notification and communication reinforces our commitment to include parents in school activities and decisions related to their child. We will continue to follow all laws protecting student privacy.” Rocklin Unified School District Board of Trustees