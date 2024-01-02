ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) – The Rocklin Thunder boys basketball program has been unstoppable this season, starting the year 18-0. While a team effort, there’s one player who is making his mark on the program, junior Mark Lavrenov.

“It’s nice to be the first person in my family to play basketball, the first American-born citizen and just paving the way for future generations in my family,” Lavrenov said.

“Both my parents were born in the Soviet Union, what is now Ukraine and Belarus so I’m the first American-born person in our family, the first basketball player in our family.”

The Thunder is led by head coach Steve Taylor, who says, Lavrenov is one of the best kids to come through his program, but it’s not just his basketball skills that makes him so good on the court.

“One of the things that makes him special is he comes from a work ethic and a family structure that is supportive of him, but also holds him accountable for doing things the right way,” Taylor said.

According to MaxPreps, in 23 games played the junior is averaging 15.8 points per game and 10 rebounds.

Taylor continued: “Mark as an eighth grader, was not a great basketball player. But he had a lot of physical potential and since he’s come to high school he’s fallen in love with the game. And he just wants to be in the gym all the time. Mark has changed his body in the weight room, he’s developed both as a perimeter and a post player. Where a lot of kids his size can just play inside, he’s versatile and he can play outside as well. And he’s a fun kid and fun to be around. The kids love him. He’s a special player.”

Lavrenov recently scored 1,000 career points with the Thunder, making him the third player in history to do so.

“Scoring 1000 points next to my brother, next to my teammates the people that I’m with every single day, was a long process. It was hard there were many challenges that I had to overcome but with the help of my coaches, teammates, and school, I was able to do it. We still have a long season ahead nothing to get too high on we still have a section championship to win.”