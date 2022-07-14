ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville Police Officer Diemling had an unusual pursuit call on Thursday, one that involved a runaway tortoise, according to the Roseville Police Department

Shredder the tortoise was spotted along Hayden Parkway near Fire Station 9 in Roseville, according to police.

Courtesy of Roseville Police Department

An identification tag had been glued to his shell, according to police. With that tag, officers were able to track down his owner and his home, police said.

Shredder’s owner told police that this is not the first time the animal has escaped and that he is very active.