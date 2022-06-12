SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Several roadways in downtown Sacramento will be closed Sunday for the Sac PRIDE parade that will start at 11 a.m. at Southside Park.

For those wanting to get to the march and watch any location along 10th street will give a view of the parade.

The following streets will be closed until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday:

Capitol Mall from 3rd Street to 8th Street

4th Street from L Street to N Street

5th Street from L Street to N Street

6th Street from L Street to N Street

7th Street from L Street to N Street

Additional street closure on Sunday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. include:

6th Street from W Street to T Street

8th Street from W Street to T Street

T Street from 6th Street to 10th Street

10th Street from T Street to Capitol Mall