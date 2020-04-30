Sac State Hornet player rushes a rare path to the NFL

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Over Sacramento State’s 65-year history of playing football at the collegiate level, only 63 former Hornets players have made the jump to the NFL.

The latest is George Obinna.

Big number 99 for the Sac State Hornets was a late-comer to the game of football.

“I didn’t even really play football until my junior year, senior year of high school. And still, even when I got to Sac State, I still was unsure of what I was doing. You know, I kind of just fell in love with the game over and over and over again,” Obinna told FOX40.

Obinna, a fifth-year senior for the Hornets, by way of Tracy High School, went undrafted this past weekend, but that didn’t bother him.

He knew his fate Saturday during the last round of selections when the Cleveland Browns reached out.

‘They called me at the beginning of the 7th round and asked if I wanted to be a Brown and of course I said yes!” said Obinna. “There is like no one sure path. If you’re good enough they will come and find you. That’s where I’m at. It doesn’t matter where you go, it matters what you do when you go there.”

Now the ‘there’ for Obinna is in the NFL playing defensive end for the Browns.

“I’m hoping to get better as a pass-rusher. That’s what I feel I excelled at Sacramento State, and I feel like I’m going to get the opportunity to push that even further,” said Obinna.