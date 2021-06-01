Sacramento city employees celebrate Progress Pride flag raising at the Capitol

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Tuesday, for the first time, the Pride flag was raised as part of a ceremony to which Sacramento city employees were invited.

Assistant City Manager Leyne Milstein said while she was happy to see the flag flying in past years, she felt there should have been an opportunity for city employees to mark the occasion together.

Milstein said an email went out to staff inviting all to the flag-raising. Now, she hopes it lets other LGBTQ staff members feel safe, accepted and welcome at work.

Another notable aspect of Tuesday’s event was the flag itself. Instead of the traditional rainbow flag, the flag that flies is known as the Progress Pride flag. In addition to the six rainbow colors, it includes the colors of brown, black, pink, light blue and white in an arrow shape, representing the communities of color and transgender communities.

Shortly after the city ceremony, Melissa Oxford, a 19-year-old who recently came out as lesbian, went to the Capitol to take a photograph with the flag, along with her mother and friend Olivia Malone.

“I’m really happy that they were able to put the Black and trans into it. I feel like we were really missing out on that, and I’m just happy that Sacramento is flying the flag,” Oxford told FOX40.

