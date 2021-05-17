Sacramento City Unified to host several COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento City Unified School District will be hosting several vaccination clinics at local high schools. 

“These events will give students direct access to the vaccination, with parental consent and a responsible adult present,” said the SCUSD. 

The parents or guardians of students ages 12 and older will have to give consent and be present in order for the COVID-19 vaccine to be given to students. According to the SCUSD, one adult may accompany multiple minors for their vaccine. 

Registration for the vaccine clinic at Hiram Johnson High School is ongoing. To register for an appointment, visit the My Turn website. 

The vaccination clinics will also be open to family and community members.

LocationFirst DoseSecond Dose
Hiram Johnson HSMay 19June 9
Luther Burbank HSMay 26June 16
John F. Kennedy HSJune 2June 23
Rosemont HSJune 30July 21
CK McClatchy HS July 7July 28
Courtesy Sacramento City Unified School District

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News