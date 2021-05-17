Sacramento City Unified to host several COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento City Unified School District will be hosting several vaccination clinics at local high schools.

“These events will give students direct access to the vaccination, with parental consent and a responsible adult present,” said the SCUSD.

The parents or guardians of students ages 12 and older will have to give consent and be present in order for the COVID-19 vaccine to be given to students. According to the SCUSD, one adult may accompany multiple minors for their vaccine.

Registration for the vaccine clinic at Hiram Johnson High School is ongoing. To register for an appointment, visit the My Turn website.

The vaccination clinics will also be open to family and community members.

Location First Dose Second Dose Hiram Johnson HS May 19 June 9 Luther Burbank HS May 26 June 16 John F. Kennedy HS June 2 June 23 Rosemont HS June 30 July 21 CK McClatchy HS July 7 July 28 Courtesy Sacramento City Unified School District