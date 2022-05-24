SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Property owners in Sacramento will now be held liable for an illegal fireworks that are used on their property after the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors adopted the “host ordinance” on Tuesday.

The new ordinance will go into effect on June 24.

Under the new ordinance a host is “a person who knowingly permits or allows fireworks to be lit, exploded, or sold on private property owned or controlled by the person, and the person knows or reasonably should have known that the fireworks would have been lit, exploded or sold.”

To help reduce the number of illegal fireworks used in the county a new set of fines has been created to detour people from using them.

$1,000 for the first violation

$2,500 for the second violation within one year of the first violation

$5,000 for each additional violation within one year of the first violation

$10,000 for each violation that occurs within the American River Parkway

Along with the fines, the host can be held responsible by fire, law enforcement, park rangers and code enforcement for the costs of response associated with emergency personnel being on scene, the discharge of illegal fireworks on private property or the American River Parkway and any aiding and abetting the discharge of illegal fireworks.

Ways to identify illegal fireworks:

All legal fireworks are labeled “Safe and Sane”

All legal fireworks bear the state fire marshal’s seal

Anything that goes up in the air, travels or explodes is illegal and dangerous