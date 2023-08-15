(FOX40.COM)–Continuous 100-degree weather in the Sacramento Valley sparked regional cooling centers to extend their hours of operation through Thursday, according to the county’s Department of Homeless Services and Housing.

“Cooling Centers are spaces that are air-conditioned and are specifically opened for use by people that may not have access to air conditioning or who cannot afford to run their air conditioning enough to stay cool,” said Sacramento County Public Information Manager Janna Haynes. “Historically, the cooling centers are utilized by people that are unsheltered. They are activated when the temperatures outside reach 100 or higher and last for multiple days and the National Weather Services issues some level of alert.”

Cooling centers are open to all members of the public, Sacramento County reported. Depending on the location, there are places for people to sit, but not lay down and sleep. The centers provide snacks, water, and outlets to charge devices.

“During hot and humid weather, your body’s ability to cool itself is challenged in ways you may not expect,” the National Weather Service (NWS) reported. “Stay weather ready by learning the symptoms of excessive heat exposure and the appropriate responses.”

Pets are also welcome to the cooling centers but must be on a leash or contained in an animal carrier at all times, according to Sacramento County.

Sacramento Regional Transit (SacRT) reported that they will provide vouchers for free rides to and from the cooling centers. Riders who access the centers can ride for free by printing or showing a flyer on their digital device.

Cooling center locations

DHA Service Center: 1725 28th Street, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (extended hours for weather respite are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

DHA Service Center: 5747 Watt Avenue, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (extended hours for weather respite are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

Outreach and Engagement Center, 3615 Auburn Blvd., 2 p.m. to 7 a.m. (last closing Friday morning at 7 a.m.)

Sam and Bonnie Pannell Center: 2450 Meadowview Road, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The weather will be monitored and changes will be made if needed, according to the Department of Homeless Services and Housing. For more information visit www.saccounty.gov. For cooling center locations throughout the state visit www.caloes.ca.gov.