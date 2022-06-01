(NEXSTAR) – If you dream of buying a house in California, you already know the struggle is real. Many people have watched home prices in their humble hometowns quickly grow out-of-reach.

A report by MoneyGeek identified 26 U.S. counties that have made that shift since 2019, going from affordable to unaffordable in just a few years. To compile its list, MoneyGeek said it looked at counties with more than 250,000 people that are seeing population growth. From there, analysts looked at how much home prices have gone up since 2019 and compared the cost of owning a home to the area’s median income.

Counties like Los Angeles, San Francisco and Santa Clara didn’t make the list because they’ve been considered “unaffordable” for longer than just a few years, a MoneyGeek analyst told Nexstar. In two California counties – San Francisco and Santa Clara – the median home price tops $1.1 million.

But one more California county did make the list of newly unaffordable areas: Sacramento. According to MoneyGeek’s analysis, home prices in Sacramento County have appreciated by 40% in three years, pushing it into the “unaffordable” category.

The median home price in Sacramento County is around $460,000. That doesn’t sound terrible by California standards, until you realize the median income in the county is $39,434.

Sacramento County ranked twelfth on the list of U.S. counties that have grown unaffordable since 2019.

The counties where home ownership has grown unaffordable since 2019, according to MoneyGeek, are:

  1. Ada County, Idaho
  2. Collier County, Idaho
  3. Travis County, Texas
  4. Williamson County, Texas
  5. Washoe County, Nevada
  6. Douglas County, Colorado
  7. Davis County, Utah
  8. Larimer County, Colorado
  9. Salt Lake County, Utah
  10. Kitsap County, Washington
  11. St. Johns County, Florida
  12. Sacramento County, California
  13. Spokane County, Washington
  14. Snohomish County, Washington
  15. Merced County, California
  16. Clark County, Nevada
  17. Pierce County, Washington
  18. Sarasota County, Florida
  19. Charleston County, South Carolina
  20. Thurston County, Washington
  21. Jefferson County, Colorado
  22. Marion County, Oregon
  23. Collin County, Texas
  24. Maricopa County, Arizona
  25. Buncombe County, North Carolina
  26. Clark County, Washington

In many of these counties, as in Sacramento, the price of homes have grown far faster than incomes, making home ownership more and more out of reach for the average resident. See the median income and median home price of each county in MoneyGeek’s full report.