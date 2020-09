SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Fire is investigating a fire at an apartment complex off of Calvine and Bruceville roads.

Crews responded to the fire around 9 a.m. Friday.

The flames started on the first floor and then spread up to the third floor, according to Sacramento Fire.

No one was injured, but five people are now displaced.

A few pictures from this mornings 2 alarm fire pic.twitter.com/eVWyddBLR6 — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) September 25, 2020