(KTXL) — On Saturday, Sacramento will host hundreds of people for the National Alliance on Mental Illness Walk at William Land Park.

More than 1,200 participants making up more than 130 teams will take part in the walk, which is part of NAMIWalks Northern California.

NAMI has been an ally to those suffering from mental illness since 1979 and today has more than 600 local affiliates and 49 state organizations working to raise awareness and provide support and education.

So far this year, the campaign has raised more than $155,000 that will go towards NAMI’s mission of helping those living with mental illness and their families.

The 5k walk will be made up of several loops around William Land Park.

Prior registration can be done at the event’s website, but participants can also register on the day of the event. Participation is free.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the different activities will take place in the southeast corner of William Land Park, near Freeport Boulevard.