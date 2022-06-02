SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department’s 2021 year-end crime report shed light on the significant increase in a variety of crimes that the capital city experienced, including the 31% increase in homicides.

“The year 2021 was challenging for our community and our department as saw a significant increase in homicides, shootings, assaults and other crimes,” Sacramento Police Department Public Information Officer Chad Lewis said. ‘All of which were consistent with the increase in crime occurring across the nation.”

Sacramento experienced 58 homicides in 2021 compared to 44 homicides in 2020, according to police. In 2006, Sacramento recorded 59 homicides, which is the highest number of homicides in the last 16 years.

Sacramento’s rise in crime in 2021 was in line with what was seen across the nation, according to police.

Gun-related crimes and firearm seizures also saw an increase in 2021, according to police.

Shooting reports were up from 600 in 2020 to 752 in 2021, a 25 percent increase, according to police.

Shootings victims were up from 219 in 2020 to 256 in 2021, a 17 percent increase, according to police.

A total of 1,673 firearms were seized in 2021, a 34 percent increase, with 1,166 seizures resulting in arrests for illegal firearm possession and 410 ghost guns seized, according to police, according to police.

Other crimes that saw an increase in 2021 include:

Rape Up 31 percent from 2020

Robberies Up 27 percent from 2020

Total assaults Up 16 percent from 2020

Larceny Up 9 percent from 2020

Motor vehicle theft Up 26 percent from 2020

