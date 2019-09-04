Sacramento Kings Guard Buddy Hield Raising Money to Rebuild Bahamas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Buddy Hield is known as a breakout star on the Sacramento Kings.

But he is proving "it's bigger than the game" in his efforts to help people recover in his native country.

As Hurricane Dorian continues to move up the eastern coast, the catastrophic storm leaves behind devastation in the Bahamas, claiming at least 23 lives.

“What Hurricane Dorian has done to the islands has left me heartbroken,” Hield said. “It’s not in good shape. I was just there about three weeks ago.”

Instead of just sitting on the sidelines, the shooting guard is jumping in to help.

Hield recently started a GoFundMe page with one goal: to raise $1 million to help Bahamians in need. The Buddy Hield Foundation will oversee how supplies get used.

“This moment is design for God to change our lives!” It’s time to Rebuild, Restore and Renew — let’s get it!

242 to da 🌎 🇧🇸🇧🇸🇧🇸🇧🇸🇧🇸🇧🇸🇧🇸 Link in Bio☝🏾 Website: https://t.co/eFQKa00ShF

Email for donating goods: buddyhieldfoundation@gmail.com

IG: @buddyhieldfoundation pic.twitter.com/IhtmJXkenY — Buddy Love !!!! (@buddyhield) September 3, 2019

Sacramento Kings coach Luke Walton donated $10,000 to the fund, along with Hield who has donated $100,000 of his own money toward the cause.

“Major thanks to the Sacramento Kings family foundation, the Ranadive Foundation, Hal Jacobs and his family for donating. Together they have raised $105,000 to match my $100,000,” Hield said.

Hield said he’s keeping in contact with loved ones, including his mother who is still on the island.

“Where she’s at is fine, thank God for that,” he explained.

He continues to hope for more support to help the people in his native country rebuild after tragedy.

Click HERE if you'd like to help.

