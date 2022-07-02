SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) – The Sacramento County Probation Department reported that on June 30 several pounds of illegal drugs, explosive devices and over a dozen firearms were recovered after searching two locations.

The Gang Suppression Unit and the Sacramento Police Department SWAT team first served a search warrant for a residence in Sacramento where a stolen Harley Davidson and trailer were located, according to the report. A parolee at large was also taken into custody at the home.

A second search warrant was served at a storage unit, where police said they found around 18.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 13 firearms and around three ounces of fentanyl.

Police said they also located inert explosive devices, simulation training equipment and a second person was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant and several other charges.