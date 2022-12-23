MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men died, including one from Sacramento, and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Madera County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. near Children’s Blvd. and Avenue 9, about 180 miles southeast of Sacramento.

According to CHP officials, the driver of a Honda Civic, a 28-year-old man from Sacramento, was going east on Avenue 9 and veered into the oncoming lane, crashing head-on into a Toyota Corolla that was going in the other direction.

The 28-year-old man was the only occupant of the Civic, was “unrestrained” and died at the scene, CHP officials say.

The driver of the Corolla and a passenger had injuries and were transported to a local hospital. A third passenger was transported to Valley Children’s Hospital, located just east of where the crash occurred, where he later died, the CHP said.

All the occupants of the Corolla were from Clovis, Calif. and appear to be related, according to CHP.

Officials said that the use of alcohol and/or drugs by the driver of the Honda Civic is still under investigation.